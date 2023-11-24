Uncertainty over EC meeting at Jadavpur University prevails

Kolkata: Uncertainty prevails over the conduct of the 36th meeting of the Executive Council (EC) convened by Jadavpur University (JU) on Friday with the state Higher Education department (HED) not giving its approval to



the meeting.

In a written communication to the Registrar of the university Sneha Manju Basu, the Assistant Secretary of the HED had stated that as there is no regular vice-chancellor in the university, holding of such meeting will be in violation of Rule 3(5) of the West Bengal State Universities Rules 2019.

JU presently has Buddhadeb Sau as the interim vice-chancellor appointed by the Governor who happens to be the chancellor of the state varsities. This is the second time in this month when the same communique has been sent to the university after the call for EC meeting has been given. The last EC meeting scheduled on November 4 was postponed following the letter from the HED.

Meanwhile, a Jadavpur University (JU) professor on Thursday sat on a fast over “inordinate delay” by the varsity in taking steps against those allegedly involved in the ragging of a student who died hours later after falling from a hostel balcony over three months ago.

Professor Iman Kalyan Lahiri of the International Relations department said he began the stir because JU authorities failed to act against the ragging accused despite a series of meetings of the anti-ragging committee and the anti-ragging squad of the university.

The varsity’s decision to withhold admissions to PhD in arts was the other reason for the stir, he added.