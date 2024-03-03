UDMA to draw up digital maps for KMC and other municipality areas

The Urban Development and Municipal Affairs (UDMA) department is likely to take up a task pertaining to digital mapping of the underground water and drainage pipelines within the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and other municipality areas.

The UDMA minister and KMC Mayor Firhad Hakim said that soon digital maps will be created to track all the underground water supply pipelines and the drainage lines within the city and adjoining municipality areas.

On Saturday, he told the media: “There was no drainage map of the city earlier. Under the initiative of Tarak Singh (MMIC drainage), a digital map is now being drawn up. A similar map will also be drawn up for water supply pipelines. This will ensure that in near future state administration will have in its access a detailed map before taking up any work. We are presently suffering due to lack of it while taking up work.”

He added: “This plan will also include the projects undertaken by the KEIIP. Presently, before taking up any work we need to dig to find out what and how many pipelines are underneath the ground. This takes up time and resources. A digital map will eliminate these unnecessary troubles before taking up any project.”

It was learnt that this mapping is being done using the Geographic Information System (GIS) and will be executed in three phases. In the first two phases, 97 municipal bodies will be mapped, including KMC, Howrah Municipal Corporation and Siliguri Municipal Corporation. In the third phase, about 31 municipal bodies will be included. Work for about 71 municipal bodies is on the verge of completion, it was learnt.

Earlier, Hakim has said that even during projects taken up for the metro, KMC encountered a problem of identifying pipelines below ground. Often, projects get delayed due to it since any damage to water supply pipelines in a particular pocket can lead to a water crisis.