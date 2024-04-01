Udayan Guha's car attacked in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: North Bengal Development minister Udayan Guha's car was allegedly attacked in Cooch Behar around 7 pm on Sunday in the Ghughumari area of Cooch Behar.

There was a BJP rally going on in the Ghughumari area at that time. Guha was returning to Cooch Behar from Dinhata when his car was reportedly attacked and vandalised.

Taking to X, All India Trinamool Congress wrote: "With less than 3 weeks to go for polling in Cooch Behar, @BJPIndia has begun doing what it is best at - Violence. The pictures of his vandalised car speak volumes about the Intensity of the Attack. We are getting reports that multiple AITC workers were injured in this Barbaric incident. Not welfare but political violence is @narendramodi's actual guarantee! "



Udayan Guha stated: "At the behest of Union minister Nisith Pramanik, BJP-backed miscreants attacked me from behind. The officer-in-charge of the Kotwali Police Station in Cooch Behar himself escorted our car out of the BJP rally area. Such an incident happened in front of the officer-in-charge. Today, they were upset after seeing our Trinamool procession in Dinhata.

I was returning to Cooch Behar after the TMC rally. Nisith was in an open-hood vehicle in the rally. He pointed me out to his supporters. After that, I was attacked."

BJP, however, denied the allegations. Following the incident, protesting Trinamool Congress workers blocked the road in the Harin Chara Railway gate area.

District Trinamool Congress president Abhijit De Bhowmik joined the road blockade. After one hour of blockade, TMC workers withdrew the road blockade.

Reacting to the incident, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh wrote on X: "Jalpaiguri and surrounding area when exposed to storms, @MamataOfficial when running at night, @abhishekaitc when deploying teams; Then BJP's Nishith Pramanik's men are hooliganizing in the Udyan Guhar car, Amit Malvya is inciting communal politics. @AITCofficial When on the side of the people, the BJP is busy doing ugly things."