Two private hosps told to pay Rs 10L each as compensation

Kolkata: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) on Tuesday asked two private hospitals in the city to provide compensations of Rs 10 lakh each to the family members of two patients who died in these two hospitals in separate incidents owing to the negligence of the authorities.



The hospitals are Fortis and Institute of Neurosciences (INK). In the first incident, one Amit Hazra took his wife Aparna Bose Hazra to a gynecologist in the hospital as she remained under treatment by the doctor.

The gynecologist had mentioned that her would be a case of an ectopic pregnancy which occurs when a fertilised egg implants and grows outside the main cavity of the uterus. An ectopic pregnancy most often occurs in a fallopian tube, which carries eggs from the ovaries

to the uterus.

The doctor had recommended some tests on her. Meanwhile, the patient had felt some pain and consulted the gynecologist and told the patient’s husband to take to her after two days.

As her pain intensified, the doctor advised her to get admitted under any gynecologist. When the patient was taken to the Emergency ward, she was admitted under a

general surgeon.

The emergency officer felt that it could have been due to an abdomen related issue. The patient was admitted at around 11 am on August 20 this year and she died at around 1 pm on

the same day.

“The gynecological doctor under whom the patient had been undergoing checkup mentioned to get admitted under a gynecologist but the hospital had admitted her under

general surgeon.

It is a gross negligence on the part of the hospital and hence we have asked the hospital to pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the patient’s family,” WBCERC Chairperson, Justice (retired) Ashim Banerjee said.

In another incident, a 20-year-old girl, a second-year Physics Honours student from Lady Brabourne College died after she underwent an MRI test at the Institute of Neuroscience Kolkata (INK) at Mullick Bazar. Family members registered complaints at the local police station on Saturday after the incident.

They accused the private hospital of being negligent which might have led to the incident. They alleged that the patient fell seriously ill while undergoing an MRI test but no doctors attended her. Only technicians tried to manage the situation. The hospital authorities, however, denied the allegation.

Justice (retired) Banerjee said that the MRI unit is not in the main building of the hospital. The patient died soon after the MRI was done.

She was taken to the main building for incubation and it took around half-an-hour. The patient eventually died. There were no proper doctors in the unit where the MRI was performed. The WNCERC also asked the INK to provide a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family members.