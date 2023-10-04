Two more die of dengue in city

Kolkata: Two more people reportedly died of dengue in the city on Monday with over 7,000 fresh cases being reported in the past week across Bengal.



North 24-Parganas, Kolkata and Murshidabad have registered the highest number of dengue cases so far. North 24-Parganas is the worst hit. According to unconfirmed sources, the total number of dengue-infected cases in Bengal has crossed the 37,000 mark out of which more than 7,000 cases were reported in the last week.

The number of infected cases has crossed 10,000 in North 24-Parganas so far while Kolkata so far has seen over 5,000 cases this season. The number of infected people also crossed the 5,000 mark in Murshidabad followed by Nadia (over 4,000) and Hooghly (over 3,000).

The dengue situation is much better in several places like Rampurhat, Bishnupur, Kalimpong, Nandigram etc. Rampurhat health district in Birbhum has registered the lowest number of dengue cases so far.

Those who died have been identified as Parash Shau (63) and Shyamali Banerjee (58). Shau was a resident of Thakurpukur. He had been suffering from a fever for the past few days. He was admitted to a private hospital in Alipore on September 29. He died on Monday. In a separate incident, a 58-year-old woman, Shyamali Banerjee reportedly died of dengue. She was a resident of South Dum Dum. She was infected with a fever and later admitted to a private hospital in Ultadanga. She tested positive for dengue on September 19. A 20-year-old girl identified as Samapti Mallick, a resident of Motijheel under South Dum Dum municipality reportedly died of dengue two days ago. She was a third-year student at Gurudas College.

The state government has already given necessary instructions and has also taken several measures to contain the spike in dengue cases.