Two killed in road mishap in Birbhum

Kolkata: Two persons were killed after a car ran over them at Paikar in Birbhum on Saturday night while riding a motorcycle.



The deceased persons identified as Sabur Sheikh and Rahmat Sheikh were the supporters of an Independent candidate in the Panchayat election that had taken place on Saturday. In the evening after the poll was over, the ballot box was taken to the DCRC by the polling personnel. Sabur and Rahamat were trailing the police personnel at a certain distance to guard the ballot box, apprehending that miscreants might try to snatch the boxes.

While passing through the Kashimnagar area in Paikar, a car hit behind the motorcycle and fled. Sabur and Rahmat were rushed to a local hospital by the local residents where they were declared brought dead.