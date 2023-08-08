Two drown at Nimtala Ghat, feared dead

Kolkata: Two youths drowned and are feared dead while bathing late on Sunday night, at Nimtala Ghat.



The youths, identified as Krish Soni (21), a resident of Serampore in Hooghly and his friend Banti Kumar (21) of Manikpura in Howrah, along with a few others had gone to the Bhootnath temple on Sunday night to offer puja.

After the puja, they went to Nimtala Ghat to take a bath. When they did not came out of the water, their friends informed the local people as well as the family members.

In the wee hours of Monday, cops of North Port police station along with divers of Disaster Management Group (DMG) started a search operation but even after several hours, none of the youths were found.

A message has been sent to all those police stations who have the river bank in their jurisdiction with the description of the youths.