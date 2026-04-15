Two dead, seven injured in toto accident

Raiganj: An accident on National Highway 12 in Itahar resulted in the death of two persons. Seven others, including two children, were injured after two Toto vehicles collided with a speeding car on Monday evening. The incident took place at Suliapara under Itahar police station in North Dinajpur district.

The deceased have been identified as Sanatan Sarkar (41) and Santosh Basak (57), both residents of Chavot village.

According to reports, the two Totos carrying passengers were on their way to Itahar when a speeding car rammed into them from behind. The impact threw several passengers onto the road. Locals rushed to the spot and immediately rescued the injured, taking them to Itahar Hospital. Doctors declared two people dead on arrival.

Seven injured passengers, including two children, Saurav Basak (7) and Sayantika Sarkar (9) were later shifted to Raiganj Government Medical College and Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. Their condition is stated to be serious.

Police officials said the exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, though rash driving is suspected in many such highway mishaps.

An investigation has been initiated to determine the circumstances leading to the collision.