Two BJP leaders detained with huge cash in South 24-Parganas

Kolkata: Two BJP leaders were detained with a huge amount of money at a naka checking point at Usti in South 24-Parganas on Monday morning.



According to sources, on Monday morning, during a joint naka checking by the central force jawans and police at the Hatuganj area in Usti, a car was intercepted in which two BJP leaders, identified as Arunava Majumdar and Akshay Chakraborty, were travelling.

During the search, the raiding team found about Rs 9.88 lakh from a bag. Majumdar, who is in charge of the Mograhat Paschim Assembly Constituency and Chakraborty, the convenor of the same area, were interrogated to find out the source of the money. Though the BJP leaders claimed that the money belongs to their party fund, but failed to provide any document which can corroborate their claim.

BJP, however, doubted whether the money was recovered from them or if it was a conspiracy. TMC has alleged that the BJP was trying to buy out votes by distributing money. But they were caught red-handed.

It may be mentioned that in the past two weeks, more than Rs 59 lakh unaccounted cash was seized from Kolkata Police limits and adjacent police

districts. Almost in all cases, the money was found during naka checkings conducted by the Static Surveillance Teams (SST) and the Flying Surveillance Teams (FST) of the Election Commission. Among these, the largest seizure of unaccounted cash was made from an individual at Netajinagar on April 4 while he was travelling in a car. Prior to that, an amount of Rs 25 lakh was seized on the morning of March 20 from near City Centre 2 in New Town during a naka check by the FST. In all the cases, the money was handed over to the Income Tax Department for further legal actions.