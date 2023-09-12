Two antique cannon shells recovered from Shibpur Police Station compound

KOLKATA: Two antique shells of cannon, dating back to the period of 1880-1900, were unearthed during excavation work for a water pipeline at Shibpur Police Station in Howrah.



On Monday, Shibpur Police handed over these historical shells to Biplab Roy, Administrator General and Official Trustee of West Bengal. These antique shells will be displayed at the upcoming Judicial Museum and Research Centre in Kolkata.

Roy visited the Shibpur Police Station around 5-6 months ago where he noticed two shells of cannon lying on the right side of the entrance gate.

He learnt that both these shells were discovered on the Shibpur Police compound during the excavation work carried out for the installation of a water pipeline.

According to Roy, two shells of cannon are believed to belong to the period between 1800 and 1900.

He explained that during that era, naval and fighter ships were constructed with thick iron plates forming their outer walls.

To destroy such ships, the British used these cannon shells. Given that the River Ganges flows through Howrah, there is a strong possibility that these cannon shells were used along its banks to destroy enemy ships.

“The urbanisation of Shibpur might have led to the burial of these defused cannon shells beneath the earth. They are safely stored on the 10th floor of the NS Building in Kolkata now,” he said.