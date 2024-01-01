Truck drivers block NH-19

Kolkata: On Sunday morning, people travelling through the Dankuni area along the National Highway (NH) 19 felt harassed after a large group of truck drivers put up a blockade demanding removal of the provisions for hit and run involving trucks.



Around 10 am, truck drivers obstructed the normal vehicular movement by parking the trucks on the NH-19 in Chanditala area near Dankuni. As a result, a major traffic snarl took place. Despite cops requesting the truck drivers to withdraw the blockade, keeping in mind the festive season, they refused to budge from their stance and even burnt tyres on the highway. They claimed that the law passed by the Centre to punish truck drivers in hit and run cases needs to be withdrawn as it is “harsh and unrealistic”. According to the new law, in hit and run cases, the truck drivers will be imprisoned for a term of 10 years along with a fine of Rs 7 lakh.

The blockade was finally removed by the police around 1 pm. The situation became normal after almost two more hours. As the situation in the area is tense, police personnel have been deployed there to maintain the law and order.