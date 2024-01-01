Trinamool warns BJP against ‘hoodwinking’ people of Bengal

Kolkata: Rebutting the claims of the BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari that if his party comes to power in Bengal schemes such as Ladli Behna for empowering women will be implemented here and gas prices would be reduced, Trinamool Congress (TMC) has said that the scheme was copied from Bengal’s Kanyashree and that the BJP should stop hoodwinking people.



The Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has reportedly said that if the BJP comes to power in Bengal, it will implement the Ladli Behna scheme that was started in Madhya Pradesh by former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

TMC spokesperson Kunl Ghosh rebutted that such promises are “baseless”. He said: “Firstly, the ‘Ladli Behna’ scheme was copied from Mamata Banerjee’s Kanyashree scheme in Bengal. Secondly, Suvendu seems to have forgotten that Shivraj Singh Chouhan was removed from chief minister position by the BJP from Madhya Pradesh. If someone today thinks that Chouhan’s schemes should be replicated in Bengal then one has to understand that such a person is suffering from some illness.”

Further, the TMC spokesperson also took a dig at Adhikari for the latter’s claim that if BJP comes to power in Bengal prices of cooking gas will be reduced to Rs 450.

Kunal said: “Presently it is the BJP which is in power at the Centre, What is stopping it from reducing the gas prices to Rs 450 in all the states?”

He added: “Also, this is not the state election. In Bengal, that was conducted in 2021. What is impending is the Lok Sabha election which has nothing to do with the state but the Centre. Let BJP reduce the gas prices throughout India else such talks are baseless.”