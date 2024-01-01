Trinamool urges Abhishek to start Nabajowar-like prog ahead of LS polls

Kolkata: With Lok Sabha polls round-the-corner, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders are learnt to have requested its party MP and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee to execute a mass campaign akin to the Nabajowar rally executed before Panchayat elections.



Reports on late Saturday evening claimed that Abhishek has decided to restrict himself to his Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha Constituency and refrain from participating in campaigns elsewhere. It was claimed that his decision stems from a disappointment that the party has cooled down its protest campaigns against the BJP for demanding the fund dues which the Centre owes Bengal.

Such reports have now been refuted by the party after some of its leaders Partha Bhowmick, Bratya Basu, Tapas Roy and Kunal Ghosh met Abhishek and held a meeting.

Partha Bhowmick later told the media that the party has requested Abhishek to carry out a mass campaign akin to Nabajowar.

Bhowmick said that it is not possible for the party chairperson Mamata Banerjee alone to campaign all over the state, especially after she underwent a surgery. He questioned that if Mamata has to campaign alone then who would be looking after the state administration. “She is the Chief Minister and it is not possible for her to completely devote herself to poll campaigns. We need the help of Abhishek to connect to the people since we saw an overwhelming response during the Nabajowar campaign.”

Asked if Abhishek has agreed to such a proposal, he said: “We have only requested but the rest is up to him. The party can only hope that he will consider it and help the party once again reach out to lakhs of people before Lok Sabha polls.”

With the Lok Sabha polls round-the-corner, political parties in Bengal have begun preparing the field for mass campaigns. Meetings to finalise strategies and candidates too have begun with senior leaders of parties brainstorming over various choices. TMC, being the ruling party of Bengal, has set an objective to bag all 42 seats in the state. However, realisation of such a goal will depend on to what extent it can convince the voters to vote against the BJP to oust the latter party from power at the Centre. This would also majorly depend on the campaigns which ought to be effective.

This year, TMC had launched a mass outreach campaign under the name ‘Nabajowar’ led by Abhishek Banerjee ahead of the Panchayat elections, covering most districts of the state.

Banerjee had even camped at night to hold talks with the district leadership of the party to gauge the popular choice for candidates. Such a campaign, the party believes, helped in tilting the votes to its favour in the rural elections.