Trinamool likely to find ally in ex-AAP leader’s organisation

Kolkata: Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Trinamool Congress (TMC) seems to have found a new ally in a civil society organisation, led by former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Yogendra Yadav, in its fight against the BJP.



Posters calling for a united fight against the BJP covered the city’s Dalhousie area. The initiative is of the civic society ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ whose national convenor is Yogendra Yadav. The platform is learnt to have openly clarified its stance that its only goal is to free India from the “clutches” of BJP.

Yadav was previously associated with the AAP and is also perceived as an activist and a psephologist. As part of AAP, he was a crusader against corruption but ultimately fell apart with the party’s chief Arvind Kejriwal.

The platform has clarified its stance that it is ready to lend support to any political party that is fighting against the saffron brigade and in the context of Bengal, it is most likely the Trinamool Congress.

However, such a development has also sparked off speculations that such civic society platforms might act as small powerhouses that could benefit the INDIA bloc parties in its quest to dislodge the BJP government from the Centre.

Further, it was pointed out that with parties such as Congress and CPI(M) yet to clarify its stance concerning an alliance with TMC in Bengal, such a civil platform may help the ruling party in gathering more support from sections of the city against the BJP.

Political observers are of the opinion that it is important to gain the confidence of people against a political opponent much before the election. Ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections TMC has tagged the BJP of being “outsiders” to the culture of Bengal. This time too, it has refloated the same rhetoric against the BJP, accusing it of constantly insulting Bengal and its icons.