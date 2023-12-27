Trinamool Congress leader’s house set ablaze in Contai, party blames BJP

Kolkata: An incident of alleged arson at the house of a Panchayat-level Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader has sparked political tension in East Midnapore’s Contai.



The incident took place at a village in the East Midnapore district. It was alleged that all members of the house were asleep at night when someone entered from the backdoor and set fire to the house of the TMC leader Rekha Giri. All members of the family managed to escape without any injuries but the house, along with all the furniture, were burnt to ashes.

TMC is of the opinion that it was an incident of arson and was done to exact revenge. Police from Marishda Police Station are investigating the incident which has sparked political tension in the area. Rekha Giri was TMC’s candidate in the panchayat election. Locals have demanded immediate arrest of the accused and have been staging protests.

TMC has alleged that ever since it won the panchayat seat there the BJP has been spreading violence in the area and that the arson was a direct outcome of such “deliberate attacks”. The BJP has, however, denied any connections with this incident.

The Panchayat elections, this year, witnessed sporadic violence, especially in the South 24-Parganas. Both parties had clashed with each other leading to the death of political workers on both sides. The TMC had accused the BJP of deliberately resorting to violence after realising that they will not be able to win seats while the latter accused the ruling party for the violence, attributing it to intra-party feuds for consolidation of power.