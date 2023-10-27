Trinamool & BJP spars over death of party worker in Nadia

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP in Bengal have now crossed swords over the death of a worker belonging to the latter party who was allegedly beaten to death by the ruling party “goons” in the state.



The verbal spat between the leaders of the two parties was triggered by the death of one BJP worker of Nadia district, Adhir Sarkar. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari took to his X account and alleged that his party worker was “brutally assaulted and killed by a gang of 4-5 TMC goons.”

Adhikari wrote on X: “Even the festive season in WB hasn’t deterred the TMC goons from engaging in violence and carrying out attacks on opposition political workers; especially those from the BJP. Adhir Sarkar; a @BJP4Bengal Karyakarta from Barajiakur Village under Arbandi-ii Gram Panchayat of Santipur Block in Nadia District was brutally assaulted and killed by a gang of 4-5 TMC goons. I am urging the Secretary @HomeBengal, DG @WBPolice@mmalaviya1& SP@PoliceRanaghat to take immediate action and book the culprits at the earliest. Any laxity shown by the Police in order to facilitate the criminals associated with the ruling party in evading arrest would be dealt with appropriate legal measures.”

Rebutting his allegations, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh questioned where Adhikari was when TMC workers were being murdered during the Panchayat elections. He wrote on X: “Where was LoP@SuvenduWB ‘s outcry for justice when our party workers were being brutally murdered in broad daylight during the Panchayat elections? Furthermore, it’d be hardly surprising for a @BJP4Bengal karyakarta to fall victim to the internal disputes & animosities that have been escalating among the party ranks in recent months.”

Ghosh said that police are probing the murder. He wrote: “In any case, the police are actively investigating the matter and will bring the guilty to justice. Meanwhile, the LoP should refrain from making baseless speculations and sensationalizing the situation.”