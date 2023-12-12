Training prog for women electric cab drivers launched

Kolkata: The launch of a training programme for creating a cohort of skilled women electric cab drivers in the state took place on Monday. Around 30-40 women cab drivers will be trained by an Indian company Snap-E Cabs.

The state had notified its electric vehicle policy 2021 targeting deployment of 10 lakh EVs across all vehicle segments and setting up one lakh public and semi-public charging stations. Policy has identified ‘skill development and workforce training’ as one of the key enablers of transition.

To support the vision of state government, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), government of UK under ‘accelerating smart power and renewable energy in India’ (ASPIRE) programme has supported the Technical Education, Training and Skill Development department in various initiative such as development of roadmap for establishing an intelligent mobility centre and implementation of a training initiative for women cab drivers in Kolkata to increase the employability of women in clean transport sector.

The 90-hours bridge course, provided by West Bengal State Council of Technical Education and Skill Development, will be given to women electric cab drivers. As part of the ASPIRE programme, a partnership has also been established between a UK entity and Snap-E Cabs to train these women drivers.