Training for mahouts & patawalas ends

Alipurduar: The 5-day training for mahouts and patawalas (caretakers of elephants) concluded in Jaldapara. Elephant expert Padmashri Parvati Barua advised them to be more careful and vigilant in handling elephants. She emphasised that mahouts must understand the temperament of the elephants. Parvati Barua explained that elephants can become sick if there is a lack of love and care and they can also get bored like humans, which can lead to accidents. The training camp for 24 new mahouts and patawalas was completed on Thursday at Halong Central Pilkhana in Jaldapara National Park. Parvati Barua personally trained the 24 participants over the five days. Additionally, on the last day of the training camp, the top three successful candidates were awarded.

Navojit De, Assistant Wildlife Warden at Jaldapara National Park, said: “The training camp is organised so that the mahouts and patawalas can successfully control the 87 Kumki (captive) elephants of Jaldapara. We are hopeful that they have learned a lot from the 5-day camp. Another camp will be organised very soon.”

Jaldapara National Park currently has 87 Kumki elephants mainly for forest protection. Mahouts and patawalas are responsible for taking care of these elephants. However, in the last 5 years, 10 mahouts have died while handling the Kumkis and at least 15 others have been injured.