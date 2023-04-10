Town clock to be repaired in Balurghat

balurghat: An old town-clock which had malfunctioned over the past couple of years will be repaired and reinstalled in Balurghat shortly. The initiative was recently taken up by the concerned Trinamool Congress-run Balurghat civic board.



Balurghat civic body chairman Ashok Mitra said that before Bengali New Year, Balurghat civic board is going to repair and reinstall the town-clock in a revamped way. “Ahead of the Bengali New Year, the town-clock is going to be hung in the area adjacent to the private bus stand of Balurghat town,” he added.