Tourist dies of heart attack during Dooars visit

Jalpaiguri: A tourist, identified as Pradeep Saha (48) and a resident of Muragachi in Bethuadahari, Nadia district, died of a heart attack on Sunday night during a visit to Dooars. Saha, a hardware dealer by profession, was part of a group of around 60 tourists visiting Jaldapara on December 29. While boarding a bus for the return journey on the night of December 31, he fell ill. Subsequently, he was rushed to Dhupguri Hospital, where the doctor pronounced him dead. The post-mortem was conducted at Jalpaiguri Medical College Hospital, and the deceased’s body was handed over to the family on Monday.