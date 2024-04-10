Tollygunge: Narrow lanes resonate with ‘Saayoni is winning’ slogan as TMC nominee hits poll trail

Kolkata: On Tuesday morning, the narrow lanes of Shantinagar and Kudghat area of Tollygunge resonated with the beats of dhak and slogans like, “Trinamool bloche, Saayoni Jeetche (Trinamool is saying, Saayoni is winning). The constituency goes to polls on June 1. Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate from Jadavpur Lok Sabha Constituency Saayoni Ghosh’s 1.5 kilometre-long roadshow witnessed an overwhelming response from the people.

She was accompanied by Tollygunge MLA Aroop Biswas and Ward 97 councillor Debabrata Majumder. The door-to-door election campaign started at a local temple at Shantinagar and ended at Kudghat Wireless Park.

Various state government schemes like Lakshmir Bhandar, Sabooj Sathi, and Kanyashree Rupashree schemes found an exclusive place in the campaign with a group of women wearing placards that mentioned them participating in the roadshow.

With the total number of female voters being 1019470 against 1000286 male voters, women will be a deciding factor in the Jadavpur Parliamentary constituency (PC) during the Lok Sabha polls.

Five of the seven (ACs) Assembly constituencies (barring Baruipur East and Bhangor) under Jadavpur PC — the female voters outnumber their male counterparts.

In Baruipur West, the number of female and male voters is 137609 and 134462, respectively. In Sonarpur South, the figure is 151402 and 145971, for Jadavpur the number is 158156 and 147155, for Sonarpur North 158676 and 155483, and in Tollygunge it is 134866 and 126710, respectively.

“We received an overwhelming response. Votes will definitely increase. Now, there will be a fight on who will grab the second position,” Majumder said, while throwing shade at the opposition party candidates. The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded scholar-turned-politician Anirban Ganguly and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has fielded Srijan Bhattacharya.

In 2019, TMC fielded actor-politician Mimi Chakraborty who secured 6,88,472 votes which was 2,95,239 more than the votes secured by the BJP candidate Anupam Hazra. In the previous general election, CPI (M) had lost its second position to BJP with Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya securing 3, 02, 264 votes.