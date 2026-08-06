Tolly row: HC closes plea after state assurance

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Wednesday informed the Calcutta High Court that film shoots are currently being conducted peacefully in Tollywood. Appearing before the bench of Justice Amrita Sinha, the state submitted a report by the Additional Secretary of the Information and Cultural Affairs Department, who is also the Ex-officio Director of Film and said that the working environment in the Bengali film industry is now peaceful.



Expressing satisfaction with the state’s report, Justice Sinha disposed of the petition filed by the directors. However, the court made it clear that the issue does not end with the disposal of the case.

The court directed the department to monitor Tollywood regularly, ensuring a peaceful work environment and preventing any obstruction faced by actors, directors, technicians or other industry workers.