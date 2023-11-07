To keep tab on cattle smuggling, beehives to be installed along India-Bangladesh border

Kolkata: Beehives will be installed along the India-Bangladesh border to check cattle smuggling. India and Bangladesh share a 4,096-km frontier, with Bengal accounting for about 2,217 km.



The Border Security Force (BSF) has undertaken a unique experiment of installing beehives on the India-Bangladesh border fence in Bengal to stop instances of cutting the hedge for cattle smuggling and other crimes. State government will extend all its cooperation. The Ayush Ministry has been roped in by the BSF for the project. The Ayush Ministry has provided the border-guarding force with the beehives and required expertise.

The project will also generate livelihood for the locals. The Bengal government has also started giving training to the villagers to help them install beehives only to make them financially independent.

The first-of-its kind initiative was launched recently by the BSF’s 32nd Battalion in the border areas of Nadia district with an aim of ensuring border security and helping the local populace through apiculture.

The beehives on the fence will be a deterrent for the smugglers trying to cut the fence as any such attempt will disturb the bees and a swarm attack of the bees can seriously injure them, a BSF official explained.

The Ayush Ministry has provided the BSF with saplings of medicinal plants like tulsi, ekangi, satmuli, ashwagandha, aloe vera and the force personnel, along with the locals, are planting those in the border areas.