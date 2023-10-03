To ensure people face no problems during pandal hopping, pvt bus operators plan to ply 20-30% all-night buses from ‘Shasti’

Kolkata: Despite a decrease in the number of private buses in the city, private bus operators promise that it will not dampen the Puja spirits of commuters. Like last year, the operators have plans to ply 20 to 30 per cent buses all night during four days of Durga Puja starting from ‘Shasti’ night.



Around 700 buses have been reduced in the fleet of private buses plying in the city and suburbs, according to a private operator. At present, about 3,500 to 4,000 buses are being plied.

The state Transport department has already announced that like last year, buses will be plied overnight during Puja and shopping special services from Howrah, Kolkata and Sealdah Stations to markets will also be plied. People from suburbs and different pockets of the city step out in huge numbers during the five days of Durga Puja to indulge in pandal hopping, food and sight-seeing.

To ensure that people do not face problems in availing public transport in the late hours, the private operators plan to ply all-night services in almost all routes, particularly the ones with popular Puja pandals like MG Road, APC Road and Rashbehari among others.

“Usually in all routes 20-30 per cent of the total number of buses will be made available all night if the police allows. Compared to last year, we are expecting more people to step out during the Pujas. However, we will hold a meeting to see which routes may see more traction in terms of commuters and accordingly increase the buses. If we see the demand increasing in any particular route, we will take out the buses accordingly,” general secretary of City Suburban Bus Service Titu Saha said.

This year, the state Transport department also has plans to introduce an AC tram route from Gariahat to Shyambazar via Esplanade during three days of Durga Puja with an aim to give people a tour of the popular Puja pandals enroute.

It will cost Rs 600 per person and tour popular Pujas, including Ekdalia, Singhi Park, Hatibagan Sarbojanin among others. The trams will depart at 10 am and will be plied on ‘Saptami’, ‘Ashtami’ and ‘Navami’.

People will be able to book through the West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) portal as well as contact various depots and the state Transport department’s office for the details.