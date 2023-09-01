TMS put in place at Sealdah Stn

Kolkata: General Manager of Eastern Railway Amar Prakash Dwivedi on Friday commissioned the Train Management System (TMS) at Sealdah.



The system is an integrated real time traffic management for monitoring and controlling train movements.

The Train Management System imports the status of signals, track circuits and points from the station interlocking system on a real time basis. It also obtains the train identification details from the originating point of the Train Management Systemzone.

This information is processed and used to monitor the train movements and facilitate timely decision making. This system has been installed in the Sealdah control room and covers the Sealdah-Ranaghat section.

According to officials the system will be extended to other sections as well.