TMC to start its poll campaign against BJP from today

Kolkata: In a bid to ensure it does not fall back in its campaigns ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Trinamool Congress (TMC) is learnt to have decided to hit the ground in a protest against the BJP from January 1.



The TMC is making preparations for celebrating its Foundation Day on January 1. It is for this day that the party is reportedly engaged in selecting the best of the speakers who would be addressing the crowd. Several issues will find place in the speeches which will also include the party’s diatribe against the BJP.

It was learnt that focus will be laid on highlighting the several developmental works executed under the Mamata Banerjee-led state government. Issues such as Centre’s fund blockade for Bengal will be highlighted as the party believes that people ought to be constantly reminded of it ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Further, the TMC also aims to reiterate what it alleges harassment by the BJP using central probe agencies against its leaders, besides conveying to the people not to fall for the “tricks” of the BJP.

The party has clarified that people should vote on the basis of their basic demands and needs (‘roti, kapda and makan’).

Mamata Banerjee has already laid out a blueprint for the poll campaign wherein she has ordered rallies and public meetings in districts and blocks. Door-to-door campaigns have also

been emphasised.

TMC has decided to hold phase-wise meetings with its district organisations from the beginning of next year in a bid to finalise campaign strategies. The ruling party wants to leave no stone unturned in reaching out to as many people as possible till the time the polls are announced.

It has already begun preparing the field with party insiders confirming that the visit of the chairperson Mamata Banerjee to North 24-Parganas is in a way a sort of official start for campaigns.

Party sources said that the TMC’s state president Subrata Bakshi will be holding such meetings in phases likely from January. As per the schedule it will start with the districts East and West Midnapore. Further, Bakshi will also hold meetings with the district leadership of Bishnupur and Bankura, among other districts.