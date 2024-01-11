TMC to launch 'Jaan Ki Baat' to counter PM's 'Maan ki Baat'

Trinamool Congress is all set to launch a new programme “Jan Ki Baat” to counter Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Maan Ki Baat” which the party alleges has been making false claims over the past 10 years.

Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, the ruling party in Bengal through “Jan Ki Baat” campaign will not only highlight the false claims allegedly made by the Prime Minister during his “Maan Ki Baat” programme but will also focus on how the people of Bengal have been impacted after the Centre stopped providing funds under various schemes. Through their new campaign, TMC will counter the fake campaigns carried out by the BJP on social media platforms. In a post on X, TMC said: “We have had enough of the heartfelt conversations with Prime Minister @narendramodi over the last 10 years! It’s time to serve the TRUTH! It’s time for conversations that speak volumes! Bohot hui MANN KI BAAT, Ab hogi JAN KI BAAT (There has been enough Maan Ki Baat, it’s now time for Jan Ki Baat).”

According to sources, TMC is forming a dedicated team to take on BJP’s “false narratives” which are often floated on social media platforms. Trinamool leaders alleged that the Modi government has been spending huge money only for publicity instead of carrying out developments. “In the process of an image building exercise, the Modi government has been using religious sentiments only to cover up the issues like economic downfall the country has been facing apart from issues such as corruption, unemployment, violence, crimes against women. The dedicated new team will highlight these issues in the ‘Jan Ki Baat’ campaigns,” according to TMC.

A 3D video has been prepared where a mimicry voice of Modi has been created that says “Maan Ki Baat onek hoyeche, Ebar hobe Jan Ki Baat (Enough Maan Ki Baat, now it’s time for Jan Ki Baat). TMC has already strengthened its state IT and social media (SM) cell unit to highlight various projects that have helped Bengal to move forward.

Another objective of the cell is to counter the circulation of fake news by the saffron party before the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, scheduled to be held in 2024.