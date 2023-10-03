TMC to hold simultaneous protests in parts of Bengal

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC), which plans to conduct protest programmes in Delhi against the alleged withholding of state dues by the Centre on Monday, will simultaneously hold similar events in different parts of Bengal, with live telecasts of the Delhi programme in various parts of the state.



TMC MPs and state ministers will peacefully sit in at Rajghat on October 2, followed by a peaceful rally of MGNREGA job card holders in the national capital the next day.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, and other top leaders arrived in Delhi ahead of the planned protest against the alleged denial of MGNREGA and housing scheme funds to the Bengal government.

“Just like the protest programme in New Delhi. We will also hold peaceful protest programmes, including live telecast of the Delhi programmes in various parts of the state,” a senior TMC leader said.

TMC claims that the denial of trains and flight cancellations to Delhi are attempts by the ruling BJP to disrupt their demonstration.

“Remembering Bapu on his birth anniversary! His principles of truth & non-violence have not only shaped our past but continue to illuminate our path forward in the relentless pursuit of justice & equality. On this Gandhi Jayanti, let’s embrace his principles in all our actions,” Abhishek

posted on X.With Agency Inputs