TMC slams BJP MLA for derogatory remarks against BDO

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday slammed BJP MLA from Onda, Amarnath Shakha for his derogatory remarks against a BDO. The ruling party in Bengal termed the incident as shocking as Shakha in a public gathering threatened to break the nose of a BDO.



Senior TMC leader Shashi Panja in a post on X said: “In a shocking turn of events, the Onda BJP MLA Amarnath Shakha threatened the BDO of breaking his nose while addressing a Bijoy Sammilani programme. This incident serves as a stark reminder of @BJP4Bengal’s callous leaders whose repugnant display of misusing power is appalling.”

Shakha was addressing a Bijoya Sammelani programme on Sunday when he alleged irregularities in the seed distribution. The district BJP has also called a protest at the BDO office on December 18. During his speech, Shakha said that if they could not break the windowpanes of the BDO office, they could break the nose of the BDO.

TMC protested against such an “obnoxious” statement of a BJP MLA. The ruling party in Bengal on social media said: “BJP has set an unachievable standard of barbarity! A shocking incident of the Onda BJP MLA Amarnath Shakha brazenly threatening the BDO of breaking his nose while addressing a Bijoy Sammilani programme sheds light on the hooligans of BJP. The egregious abuse of power leaves no doubt on BJP’s hallmark of exploiting power to create a ruckus through violent means. The heat of such heinous misuse of power will catch up to the zamindars in 2024.”