TMC shuns Modi’s swearing-in ceremony

Kolkata: Under instructions of its party chairperson Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress (TMC) skipped Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony on Sunday.



It was learnt that TMC’s leader in the Lok Sabha, Sudip Bandopadhyay has told the media: “BJP leader Prahlad Joshi had called and invited us to attend the swearing-in ceremony, but our party has decided not to participate.”

Sudip’s remark gained significance in the wake of Mamata Banerjee announcing on Saturday that her party will not attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new government. “Neither have we received an invitation nor are we attending it,” she had said.

During a closed-door meeting with MPs, Banerjee is learnt to have expressed her belief that the NDA government would not complete its full term. “Mamata Didi told us that she is confident that with BJP not getting the majority mark, the NDA government won’t last long,” a senior TMC leader present at the meeting told the media.