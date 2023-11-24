TMC set to hold awareness drives in tea gardens through special camps

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) is all set to undertake massive campaigns in tea gardens of North Bengal highlighting the state government’s schemes.



Special camps will be run in the tea belts till December 7 wherein rigorous campaigns will be carried out to focus on schemes like Lakhsmir Bhadar, Swasthya Sathi, Kanyashree etc.

Top leaders of the party will attend the special camps and talk to the people. The ruling party is eyeing three Lok Sabha seats — Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling where there is a direct impact of the tea gardens. Tea belts have an indirect impact on constituencies like Cooch Behar and North Dinajpur. Trinamool lost all five Assembly seats in the Alipurduar district during the 2021 Assembly elections.

The ruling party in Bengal is chalking out strategies on how to carry out effective and rigorous campaigns in all 42 constituencies highlighting various development schemes of the Bengal government.

Trinamool Congress in Bengal is targeting to win all the 42 Lok Sabha seats, leaving no political ground to the BJP, this time. It may introduce several new programmes ahead of the polls scheduled to be held next year. New initiatives to revitalise its workers at the grassroots level are on the cards. Books, containing the detailed account of the development works in all the 42 Parliamentary constituencies, will be distributed among people. It will inform them what the TMC MPs have done for their respective constituencies.

Party chairperson Mamata Banerjee and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will be designing the strategies and the campaigns.

Abhishek is expected to take suggestions from the people, across all 42 Lok Sabha seats, regarding whom they want as their candidates for the Parliamentary elections exactly in a similar fashion; he chose candidates during the Panchayat elections through “Trinamool-e-Naba-Jowar” campaign. The party may field candidates accordingly. The first edition of this campaign turned out to be a huge success for the party.

Abhishek may also assess the report cards of the Panchayats. He had earlier said that he would evaluate the performance of the Panchayat Pradhans belonging to his party.