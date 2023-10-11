TMC sees victory in Guv’s decision to raise fund blockade with Shah

Kolkata: Following the letter from Governor C V Ananda Bose informing that he has raised the issue of fund blockade for Bengal with the Central government, Trinamool Congress (TMC) is of the opinion that such an outcome was the result of its dharna organised under the leadership of its national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.



TMC, in its statement, recalled that seven days of a mass movement spanning two cities across the country and several districts of the state compelled the “Zamindars of BJP” to “change lanes bowing to the will of the people”. It said: “After assaulting and detaining Trinamool leaders in Delhi who had sought an appointment from Union Minister of State Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, the BJP was forced to dispatch the Union MoS to Kolkata on Saturday seeing Bengal’s might and fury over the injustice meted out to its people.”

“From claiming corruption in MGNREGA and boasting about blocking central funds allocated to Bengal, BJP leaders Suvendu Adhikari and Sukanta Majumdar also took a sharp U-turn on Saturday wherein they urged Union Minister of State Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti to identify the workers who were employed under MGNREGA and pay their pending wages,” the party’s statement read.

“Well, well, look who’s had a sudden change of heart! The social chameleon of our times who once proudly boasted about his role in freezing funds for Bengal, seems to have had an epiphany. It’s almost heartwarming to witness such a dramatic transformation in Suvendu’s stance. One can only marvel at the flexibility of principles when political winds shift,” AITC Spokesperson Kunal Ghosh posted on X this afternoon.

Abhishek had said on Monday: “Hon’ble Chairperson Mamata Banerjee did not hit the ground during the past five days (owing to her injury). The 2 days in Delhi and 5 days in Bengal were just a trailer and show of the strength of the people of Bengal.”