TMC seeks removal of Kolkata South DEO over ‘threatening’ post

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has lodged a formal complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal against the District Election Officer (DEO), Kolkata (South), alleging misconduct over a controversial social media post, and has sought the official’s immediate removal, deletion of the post, and initiation of disciplinary and legal action while also urging authorities to issue clear guidelines to ensure election officials maintain neutrality and avoid coercive messaging during the ongoing electoral process.



In a letter, the party claimed that a post shared from the official Facebook handle of the DEO on April 12, presented as satire, contained “malicious, inflammatory and threatening” language. According to TMC, the content, though ostensibly encouraging free and fair voting, used expressions that were coercive and unbecoming of a constitutional authority overseeing elections.

The complaint alleges that the post invoked fear and intimidation, referencing “history sheeters and lumpens” and warning of consequences under the “heavy hand of law,” which, the party argued, could be construed as a threat rather than a neutral advisory.

TMC further stated that such communication violates the Model Code of Conduct, which mandates impartiality and restraint from election officials. Raising concerns over the impact on voters, the party asserted that the language used could create fear and undermine confidence in the electoral process. It is also termed the act as a potential case of intimidation and undue influence during elections.