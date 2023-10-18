TMC refutes Guv’s ‘violence in Bengal remark’

Kolkata: Following the video message of the Bengal governor C V Ananda Bose where he asked people to take an oath in this Durga Puja that the state will fight against violence and corruption, Trinamool Congress (TMC) has hit back claiming that the NCRB report is evidence enough that Bengal fares much better compared to BJP-ruled states concerning crime and violence.



The Governor has said that in this Puja people must draw strength from goddess Durga to put an end to violence and corruption in this state. He said it is time when the people take a firm stand against these activities to ensure Bengal has a safe and secure future for all its residents.

Reacting to this comment, TMC MP Santanu Sen has told the media that the statistics presented by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report clearly indicate Bengal is in a much better place concerning crime and violence compared to the BJP-ruled states. He also said that Bengal stands nowhere compared to the BJP states in the context of corruption. Sen opined that the Governor was forced to make such comments since his leader was visiting this city. Sen was alluding to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah who recently inaugurated the Santosh Mitra Square puja in Kolkata.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh had met the Governor on the day when Shah was visiting to exchange puja greetings. Later, he told the media that since the Governor had sent him sweets for puja he was there to wish him in return. Ghosh said this should mean that he will not be accusing Bose of acting as the “BJP agent”.

Kunal has said that the Governor has been taking a partisan stance to please the “masters” in Delhi. The state and the Raj Bhavan have been at loggerheads over several issues which largely include the appointments of vice-chancellors to state universities.