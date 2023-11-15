TMC MLA Saukat Mollah gets murder threat on phone

Kolkata: At a time when tension is high at Joynagar in South 24-Parganas following the murder of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, the MLA of the party from Canning East, Saukat Mollah has claimed that he received life threats over the phone on Tuesday morning.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Saukat claimed that he received the threat while he was on his way to Bhangar in South 24-Parganas this morning.

The MLA also disclosed the phone number of the caller who allegedly threatened him saying he is next on the list. The caller also allegedly asked Saukat to remain prepared.

The TMC MLA further said that he was subjected to verbal abuse. He told the media that he intimated the same to the Superintendent of Police, Baruipur Police District, Palash Chandra Dhali. Reacting to the same, ISF MLA Naushad Siddiqui said Saukat belongs to the ruling party and questioned who could dare to threaten him. He asked what is the police in the state doing and opined that had police remained active, the incident could have been prevented.

On Monday, a TMC leader of Joynagar was shot dead by a group of miscreants while he was going to a local mosque to offer prayers. Following the incident, a group of people visited Doluakhaki village where they vandalised and set fire to the houses of several

CPI(M) workers.