TMC likely to offer Mahua ticket for Lok Sabha polls

Kolkata: Even as Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra was recently expelled from the Parliament for allegedly accepting bribes to raise questions in the House, Trinamool Congress, which has called it a “BJP conspiracy”, is most likely to offer a poll ticket to her for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.



Amid much speculation as to whether Mahua will receive a party ticket, the answer of TMC became apparent after TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee, who is now visiting Delhi, is learnt to have assured Mahua at the Banga Bhavan that the party is with her.

Sources said that Mamata has told Mahua that she must avenge this injustice committed against her in the next Parliamentary elections. This, according to party insiders, is enough to deduce that Moitra will get a ticket in the upcoming election.

When Mamata was directly asked by the media about such a decision, she is learnt to have remarked that the ultimate decision to give a ticket will be taken by the party’s parliamentary election committee but clarified that TMC is with Mahua.

Before Mahua’s expulsion, Banerjee had said that any such attempt by the BJP will turn out to be a boon for her party MP, giving her a political mileage ahead of the Parliamentary elections. She said that such a planned attack on Mahua will help the MP in her pursuit of victory in the elections.

Political observers are of the opinion that there was hardly any doubt that the party was supportive of the MP since recently Mahua was also appointed the district president of Krishnanagar in Nadia (North).

She subsequently had also challenged the BJP to wrest the Krishnanagar seat from her after the BJP state unit president Sukanta Majumdar had remarked that the seat was under the BJP radar. Mahua had even challenged the BJP to pit Narendra Modi against her from the seat.