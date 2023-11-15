TMC identifies 70K women beneficiaries for financial aid

Kolkata: After Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP of Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency and party’s national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee announced recently that he will extend financial support to at least 70,000 women who have registered for the old-age pension scheme, TMC on Tuesday announced that it has identified the beneficiaries who would be getting the money from January 1, 2024.



The ruling party announced on Tuesday that a symbolic foundation stone laying ceremony was conducted for the initiative and that Abhishek himself went on a survey in his constituency to identify the beneficiaries.

He has thereafter announced that these beneficiaries would be extended the financial support from January 1, 2024.

During the recent clothes distribution programme in Falta, Abhishek had said that he was approached by several elderly persons in his constituency who requested him to see if they could get an old age pension from the state government.

Abhishek said that due to some policy-related decisions the state government has not been able to disburse the pension of about 70,000 women who had registered for the old age pension scheme at the Duare Sarkar camps.

“Till the state government is able to solve the issue, I assure that using our party workers and limited resources, I will ensure that financial assistance can be arranged for them from January 1, 2024. Not a single paisa will be taken from the state government,” he said. Abhishek also reiterated his promise that he will arrange to pay wages to the 100-day workers who were allegedly deprived by the Centre which blocked funds for Bengal.

He highlighted that ever since he was elected an MP in 2014, he always published performance reports every year to give people an account of the work done. “In 2015, I started the Palta-Mathurapur water project at Rs 1400 crore. In three months, water will reach all households in all villages and blocks. Diamond Harbour will have no water problems soon. Also, a total of 170 roads were made. In the last nine years, Rs 600 crores were spent for roadworks,” he claimed.