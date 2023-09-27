TMC gives Cong ‘time till Oct mid to convey its stand’

Kolkata: Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Trinamool Congress (TMC) is learnt to have engaged in talks with Congress over a seat-sharing formula where the ruling party of the state may want some seats in Meghalaya and in turn could leave some in Bengal for the latter.



Even as the chemistry between both parties in Bengal is in a rocky state with Congress workers defecting to TMC in recent times, in the national scenario both parties are part of the INDIA bloc that aims to dislodge the BJP government at the Centre.

Sources said that TMC has recently got in touch with Congress leadership where the discussion focused on coming up with a seat-sharing formula. The ruling party is learnt to have given time to Congress to convey its decision by October second week.

As to what could be the possible seat-sharing agreement, sources said that TMC is likely to leave two seats to Congress in Bengal.

A party insider said that there cannot be a better bargain for Congress since the mandate of the people in Bengal is clear from the previous elections.

“People have shown overwhelming support for TMC in the 2021 Assembly elections where the Congress failed to clinch even one seat. This needs to be realised by them” the insider said.

Recently, the Congress even lost the Sagardighi seat which TMC won in the by-elections. The seat had given Congress the opportunity for entry into the state Assembly but the rejoicing was short-lived as the winning candidate Bayron Biswas soon switched to TMC.

However, it was learnt that if the Congress demands more than two seats in Bengal then the TMC would want some seats from Congress in Meghalaya.

In the recent Assembly elections in this northeastern state, TMC was able to clinch five seats. Hence, it feels that it has a chance of winning some parliamentary seats there. TMC is also aiming to increase its presence to regain its national party status which was revoked by the Election Commission of India.

TMC leadership is learnt to have also conveyed to the top rung leaders of Congress that the latter’s Bengal unit leaders should stop opposing the ruling party of the state as it may affect the overall seat-sharing understanding for the parliamentary elections.