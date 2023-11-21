TMC flays Suvendu for remarks over BGBS

Kolkata: With the state BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari calling the upcoming Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) a “jamboree” at public expense, Trinamool Congress (TMC) has criticised the comment, pointing out that the GDP of the state has been growing at 12.6 per cent, outpacing the national average.



Adhikari took to his social media account, questioning if Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would care to inform the people how much of the proposed investments, amounting to Rs 15.7 lakh crore garnered in the six previous editions of BGBS have been implemented on ground?

Suvendu wrote: “With Mamata Banerjee at the helm of affairs, Bengal doesn’t mean Business. BGBS is all about signing fake MOUs, showing vague Expression of Interests & issuing Letters of Intent that end up in the dustbin. BGBS in reality is a facade masking the Businesses’ Graveyard in a Bankrupt State”.

The Leader of the Opposition also questioned the Chief Minister about the Deocha Pachami and Tajpur Deep Sea port project. “...What happened to Deocha Pachami, where she announced 2 lakh jobs; has even one kilogram of Coal been extracted from the mines there? And what is the current status of Tajpur Port for which the Agreement was signed with much fanfare?,” he wrote.

Rebutting his statements, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh claimed that Suvendu himself has debunked his “misguided attempt to discredit BGBS and its undeniable achievements”.

Ghosh claimed that Bengal’s GDP has been growing at 12.6 per cent, outpacing the national average.

“It increased threefold from `4.74 lakh crore in 2011 to `14.44 lakh crore in 2020-21. Over 75% of the West Bengal GVA comes from industries and manufacturing. The State is home to India’s second highest number of MSMEs,” he

wrote on X.