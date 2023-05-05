TMC demands Suvendu’s arrest after his convoy’s SUV kills man

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday demanded the arrest of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari following Thursday’s incident in which a man died after allegedly being knocked down by a car of Adhikari’s convoy at Chandipur in East Medinipur district.



“Adhikari should be arrested immediately. Vehicles in his convoy ran into accidents earlier also,” said TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh.

The incident triggered a political slugfest since Adhikari was travelling with the convoy.

TMC Rajya Sabha member Jawhar Sircar took to Twitter to criticise the incident. “BJP’s Leader of Opposition in WB runs away after his car hit a man and killed him! This life could have been saved had he picked up the wounded man and taken him to nearest hospital. Unforgettable!” he wrote.

TMC leader Saayoni Ghosh tweeted: “Shame on you Suvendu Adhikari. This is not the first time that you have committed a criminal offence and this is not the first time that you have managed to run away from the crime scene.”

She also wrote: “Leader of the opposition Suvendu WB is guilty for the second time in 5 months for the death of a citizen. This time it’s a hit and run by his convoy. He should hang his head in shame. Remember no one is above the law. Arrest & prosecute.”

Meanwhile, on Friday, a protest rally was organised by the Trinamool Congress in which minister Birbaha Hansda along with other Trinamool Congress leaders were present.

Police have identified the deceased victim as Israfeel Khan.

A case based on the complaint from the victim’s family has been registered.

“The Leader of the Opposition (Suvendu Adhikari) was on his way from Chandipur to Contai. The incident happened near Bhairabpur village,” said the DSP.

Asked whether Adhikari was inside the vehicle that hit the victim, Hawk said the matter is under investigation.

According to the eyewitnesses, Khan was standing near a roadside tea stall with his bicycle when the SUV tried to overtake other vehicles.

It is alleged that despite Khan suffering critical injuries, neither any security personnel from Adhikari’s convoy nor the LoP took him to the hospital.

The driver, identified as Anand Kumar Pandey, was also arrested. He was produced at the Tamluk Court and was remanded to one day police custody.

Sources informed that police have already issued notices to all the passengers and drivers of Adhikari’s convoy except the LoP for appearance before the investigating officer of the case.

TMC MLA from Chandipur Soham Chakraborty and Rajya Sabha member Dola Sen met Khan’s family on Friday afternoon.

The TMC also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the deceased.