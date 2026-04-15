TMC alleges poster vandalism against BJP, blocks highway

Jalpaiguri/Raiganj: Political tension escalated in parts of north Bengal after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleged that BJP-backed miscreants vandalised campaign material of its candidates ahead of the elections. Incidents reported from Jalpaiguri and North Dinajpur districts have triggered protests and intensified political activity in the region.

In Jalpaiguri, TMC workers and supporters staged a road blockade at Sipaipara Bazar along the Haldibari–Jalpaiguri state highway on Tuesday from around 8:00 am to 9:30 am. The protest was in response to the alleged tearing down of campaign posters of Krishna Das, the party’s candidate from the Jalpaiguri Sadar Assembly Constituency. Demonstrators demanded the immediate arrest of those involved and strict punishment.

The blockade, which lasted for nearly one and a half hours, disrupted traffic movement in the area. It was eventually lifted after police officials assured the protesters of appropriate action.

According to TMC sources, campaign posters of Krishna Das had been installed along a nearly 5-kilometre stretch from Sipaipara Bazar to Bodhani More on Monday. However, by Tuesday morning, all the posters were found vandalised, with frames broken and scattered across the road. Several banners and hoardings were also allegedly thrown into a nearby river. TMC leaders claimed that campaign materials of other parties, including the BJP, remained untouched, fuelling suspicion and political tension. Police from the Manikganj outpost reached the spot and have begun collecting CCTV footage as part of the investigation.

The BJP, however, denied the allegations. Soumen Roy, president of the party’s South Mandal unit, dismissed the claims and suggested that internal factionalism within the TMC could be behind the incident.

Meanwhile, a similar controversy surfaced in Dalkhola in North Dinajpur district, where TMC leaders lodged a complaint alleging vandalism of campaign materials supporting Karandighi Assembly candidate Gautam Paul. Party leaders claimed that flags and flex boards were torn down during the night, triggering unrest in the area.

Avijit Dey, vice-president of the Dalkhola TMC unit, accused BJP-backed miscreants of carrying out the act and warned of larger protests if swift action is not taken.