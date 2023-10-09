TMC alleges corruption in MGNREGS in BJP-ruled UP

Kolkata: At a time when the Centre has accused Bengal of misappropriation of funds under Central schemes, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shashi



Panja, on Sunday, alleged that corruption happened on a massive scale in the BJP-run Uttar Pradesh (UP).

Citing data, Panja alleged that over 44 lakh job cards were deleted in Uttar Pradesh in the financial year 2023-24. Her statement assumed significance in the wake of BJP leaders accusing the TMC-led Bengal government of rampant corruption in the implementation of MGNREGS.

Panja rebutted BJP’s state president Sukanta Majumdar who on Saturday questioned Bengal police for allowing TMC to hold a protest outside Raj Bhavan where Section 144 remains imposed.

In a post on X, Panja said: “Corruption has plagued MGNREGA implementation in Uttar Pradesh with a shocking 4,475,634 job cards getting deleted in FY 2023-24. Did that stop your Zamindari overlords from blocking UP’s funds? Of course, not! Because corruption was never your concern. Vendetta politics is!”

Panja earlier raised questions on the functioning of various Central probe agencies. She had claimed that since 2014, out of all cases registered by ED and CBI against political leaders, over 95 per cent of them targeted the Opposition. “For the past few months, Central agencies are particularly targeting TMC during their investigation despite the involvement of several other political parties,” Panja had said earlier.

She alleged that party leaders and elected representatives from Trinamool are being attacked in multiple ways with an intention to cause damage to their prestige and reputation. Panja alleged that BJP leaders involved in corruption cases in and outside Bengal are being shielded.

Trinamool Congress posted on X: “@DrSukantaBJP, what about BJP misusing its power since 2014? Central agencies like ED-CBI have become caged parrots. Armed forces are used to attack anyone questioning their ZAMINDARI politics. BJP leaders’ corrupt sins are erased by their washing-machine. Hypocrisy at peak!”