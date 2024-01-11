Tiljala area: Promoter who was assaulted on Sunday dies

A promoter in Tiljala identified as Sadiq Khan who was assaulted on Sunday succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday at a private hospital.

His family members have lodged a murder complaint alleging that Sadiq was murdered as he refused to pay extortion.

According to sources, Sadik was allegedly being threatened by a group of miscreants demanding extortion for the past five years. However, Sadik refused to pay the same. It is alleged that one of the accused identified as Aala was also a member of the construction syndicate where Sadik was also a member.

Sadik’s family members reportedly claimed that Aala used to work under him and he was demanding money despite his full payment.

On Sunday, Sadiq was reportedly assaulted by a group of miscreants, including Aala in Sapgachhi area. Saidiq’s nephew tried to save him but he was also assaulted.

A massive manhunt is on to nab the accused persons.