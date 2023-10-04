Three held for duping job aspirants

Kolkata: Three persons were arrested by the Bidhannagar Police recently for allegedly duping job aspirants by impersonating government officials.



The accused persons were produced at the Bidhannagar ACJM Court on Monday and were remanded to police custody for 10 days.

According to police, on September 29, cops of Bidhannagar South Police Station were tipped off about a gang that was cheating job seekers by promising to arrange government jobs against money. They used to send random text messages from different numbers offering these jobs. The accused used to impersonate government officials and meet job aspirants near government offices.

While trying to gather more information, cops found a man from Nadia who had fallen to the fraudsters’ trap and had given about Rs 2.25 lakh for a job in the Group D post of the state Health department.

On Sunday, police laid a trap and made the job aspirant, identified as Rashid Mondal, call them. When the three accused persons came to meet Mondal somewhere under jurisdiction of Bidhannagar South Police Station, the police nabbed them.