Three arrested in cyber fraud case in Siliguri; China link suspected

Siliguri: In a joint operation, personnel from Army Intelligence in Sukna and Pradhan Nagar Police arrested three individuals from Salbari in connection with a cyber fraud racket on Sunday.



Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the team carried out a late-night raid at a hotel in Salbari, leading to the apprehension of the suspects. The accused have been identified as Husandeen from Haryana, Ujjal Sarkar from North Dinajpur, and Nirmal Paul from Maynaguri in Jalpaiguri district.

According to preliminary investigations, the trio was allegedly involved in crypto-based cyber fraud activities, targeting victims through various digital platforms. During interrogation, investigators found that the accused were in contact with foreign nationals and a possible link to Chinese handlers is suspected. This has raised concerns about the existence of an international cyber fraud network operating in and around Siliguri.

Police sources said several contact numbers, incriminating documents and electronic devices were recovered from their possession. Investigators also suspect that the racket may have operational links extending to Nepal, further indicating cross-border involvement.

All three accused were produced before the Siliguri court on Monday.

Notably, this development comes close on the heels of another cyber fraud case in the city. On Saturday, eight individuals were arrested from a rented house on Nivedita Road in Siliguri for allegedly running a similar racket.

The accused in that case reportedly lured people into renting out their bank accounts in exchange for monetary benefits, which were then used for fraudulent transactions. Numerous ATM Cards, Adhaar Cards, Voter IDs and other documents were recovered from their possession. Two of them have been remanded to five days of police custody.

Police are probing whether the two cases are interconnected or part of a larger, organised cybercrime network operating in the region.