There is a possibility of more rain in next 24 hrs, says MeT

Kolkata: Several South Bengal districts received rainfall on Thursday. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that there is a possibility of rainfall in the next 24 hours as well. Sky will mostly remain cloudy in most parts of South Bengal.



The MeT office predicted that Darjeeling and Kalimpong will receive hailstorms from Friday. There is a possibility of snowfall as well in the hilly regions. There will be thick fog in the districts like Malda, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar in the early morning hours in the next few days. There may be a change in the weather system on Saturday but the mercury is not likely to go down.

“There is no possibility for mercury to go down in the next 5 days. Five South Bengal districts, including Kolkata may receive rainfall on Friday as well. There has been an impact of a western disturbance and high-pressure zone on the state. The weather condition will improve from Saturday,” a weather official said.

Kolkata on Thursday registered its lowest temperature at 21.3 degree Celsius which was 6 degree above normal. The MeT office on Tuesday had issued a yellow alert for several South Bengal districts saying that there may be thundershowers on Thursday and Friday. It had also said that there would be no major changes in the temperature in the next five days.

Several South Bengal districts received rainfall on Wednesday night as well. The districts like Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur, Howrah and Hooghly received rainfall in the past 24 hours. Kolkata also received light rainfall. The coastal and its adjoining districts witnessed thundershowers.

Another western disturbance will enter Bengal on February 3. A high-pressure zone has formed over Bay-of-Bengal as a result there has been an incursion of moisture from the sea resulting in rainfall in several South Bengal districts in the next 24 hours.