Themes like nuclear families to traditional style attract revellers in 3 South Kolkata Pujas

Kolkata: Three community Pujas in south Kolkata, known as major crowd pullers, have managed to maintain the footfall this year too with pandal-hoppers pouring in from Wednesday (the day of Chaturthi).



Mudiali Club near Tollygunge Railway Station that stepped into 89th year has conceptualised a theme portraying the assembly of people from all walks of life. It has used items such as utensils, bowls, flowers, belpata (bel leaves) for the materialization of its theme ‘Samahare Samaroho’ (Assemblance during festival).

“Our idol will be in completely sabeki style, keeping in with our tradition. This year too, we will not be participating in the Puja carnival as we will stick to our custom of immersing our idol on the particular day of Bijoya Dashami,” Arun Lal, secretary of Mudiali Club said. Artist Biman Saha has conceptualized the décor and ambience of the Puja.

Chakraberia Sarbojonin is highlighting the contrast between nuclear and joint families through its theme Baksha Badol (Changing of Boxes). “Now we are in the age of nuclear families. When there is a break in a joint family, all belongings and properties get divided. Ancestral property is abandoned by the members who shift into separate flats in highrises. However, they are united during Puja time keeping aside all bitterness. So, boxes become different but the associated memories remain,” a Puja organiser of Chakraberia Sarbojonin said. Artist Manas Das is the theme maker.

Chetla Agrani that has stepped into its 31st year has conceived the theme ‘Je Jekhane Dariye’ (Whoever stands wherever). “It portrays a contrasting picture of how the working class lead their daily lives against how the established people in the society are moving forward to achieve their dreams. The latter are even ready to push out others in their path to achieve their aspirations,” theme maker Subrata Banerjee said. The Puja of Chetla Agrani is patronized by Kolkata Mayor and state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister Firhad Hakim.