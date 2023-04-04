The Sunderbans: Over 70K visit Duare Sarkar camps since April 1

kolkata: The Sunderban block has accounted for half of applications for various benefits in connection with Duare Sarkar (Government at Doorstep) in South 24-Parganas. Nearly, 70000 people of 13 blocks in the Sunderbans attended the outreach camps that kicked off from April 1.



The total footfall in the district since the inception of Duare Sarkar has been 1,89759 and in the Sunderbans the attendance has been 68,091. The turnout in the entire district on Tuesday was 54,454 while in the Sunderban block alone it was 14,565.

The details related with Duare Sarkar was shared following a press conference by District Magistrate, South 24-Parganas, Sumit Gupta.

The total target of camps in the district to be held till April 10 is 9,966 among which 3,573 have already been hosted. The total number of mobile camps that has been scheduled has been 3,870 and 1,372 of them have taken place in these five days.

The highest number of applications 11646 has been received for BMSSY (Bina Mulye Samajik Suraksha Yojana) and 100 per cent services have been delivered. For Lakshmir Bhandar, 6,661 applications have been received followed by Krishak Bandhu against which 2,153 applications have been received.

Among the total application of 26,375, 13,119 have come from the Sunderbans. 5825 applications of BMSSY has come from the Sunderbans alone, which is 50 per cent of the total number in the district while in case of Swasthya Sathi 880 of the total 1,245 applications that accounts for 71 per cent have come from the Sunderbans.

About 59 per cent of the applications in the district for new electricity connection have come from the Sunderbans.

The maximum footfall has been recorded from the camp held at Jayanagar I block where 11,723 persons have turned up. Kakdwip is second in this list with 9,267 people attending followed by Kultali where 6,459 persons have visited. 877 conventional camps have been hosted in the 13 blocks of the Sunderban among which 587 have been in mobile mode.

Secretary of Public Works Department Antara Acharya along with senior officials of the district administration visited camps under Kulpi block to monitor activities.