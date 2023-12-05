TET date postponed to Dec 24

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) on Tuesday postponed the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) to December 24 to arrange further security measures. In order to avoid clashing dates with the State Eligibility Test (SET) which is going to take place on December 17, the mentioned date was fixed.



The TET 2023 was supposed to be held on December 10. More than three lakh candidates are set to appear in 773 centres across the state. Similar to last year, the Board assured that security measures like frisking, biometric attendance and surveillance through CCTVs in all centres will be carried out. Further, the Board will coordinate and monitor the examination which will be held in various centres across the state centrally.

Last year, the candidates for the first time were allowed to take the booklet after the completion of the examination. There were two OMR sheets instead of one.

The original one would be submitted to the Board and the second one which will have the imprints of the original can be taken back home by the candidates. This year too the candidates will be able to take the duplicate answer sheet and question booklet.

There were scattered incidents where temporary issues in terms of frisking and biometrics were encountered last year. Pal hoped that this year all the centres will be more alert so that these processes can be conducted in a

smooth manner.