‘Temperature likely to go up, no rain on radar on poll day in South Bengal districts’

Kolkata: The South Bengal districts may stay dry mostly on July 8 when Panchayat polls will be conducted across the state while North Bengal is expected to receive moderate rainfall on that day.



Several parts of South Bengal, including Kolkata received light rainfall on Thursday afternoon. It, however, failed to bring the discomfort level down. The temperature is expected to go up.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that in five districts of North Bengal, there will be light to moderate rainfall in the next 4-5 days.

In the lower parts of North Bengal — Malda, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur there may be less rainfall.

On the day of the election, most of the North Bengal districts will receive light to moderate rainfall.

People in South Bengal will witness hot and humid weather on the day of the Panchayat election on Saturday. Several districts in North Bengal will continue to receive heavy scattered rainfall. There may not be any rainfall in South Bengal on July 11 when the result of the Panchayat election will be announced.

The MeT office also said that people will continue to witness hot and humid weather in the next 48 hours. Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri received heavy rainfall in the past couple of days while Darjeeling and Kalimpong received moderate to heavy rainfall.